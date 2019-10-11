Las Vegans hoping to visit Music City now have another flight option available for their travels.
Spirit Airlines on Thursday began offering daily nonstop service between Nashville and Las Vegas.
Spirit also announced daily service between Nashville and Baltimore/Washington, Fort Lauderdale and New Orleans. In March 2020, the airline will expand routes to include Austin, Newark and Los Angeles, according to a news release.
“As one of the fastest growing cities in the country, the Music City is a perfect match for America’s fastest growing airline. With our low fares, non-stop destinations, and Signature Service, we bring the best value in the air to our Guests in Nashville," said John Kirby, Spirit Airlines’ Vice President of Network Planning.
