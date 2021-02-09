LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The UMC Children’s Hospital received a big donation this week.
On Monday, Spirit Halloween’s Spirit of Children program donated $134,484 to the hospital to support child life services. The money will make hospital stays easier for patients and their families through non-medical treatment and healing.
The Spirit of Children program has raised a total of $642,698 for the hospital since 2010. Previous donations from Spirit of Children helped the hospital launch a new groundbreaking virtual reality program, which provides patients with opportunities to venture beyond their hospital rooms and visit faraway lands, and play immersive games.
UMC Children’s Hospital recently used funds from the Spirit of Children program to buy new sensory equipment for child patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.