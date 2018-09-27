LAS VEGAS (FOX5) 2020 is expected to be a big year on the Las Vegas Strip. Coming to the Strip: an updated Resort World, the Drew, which was formerly known as the Fountainbleu, the Raiders stadium and the MSG Sphere.
On Thursday night, local state and economic leaders broke ground on the massive dome project.
Its creators touted the Madison Square Garden Sphere as the next Eiffel Tower (in France, not at Paris Las Vegas), calling it a landmark that will attract millions of people from around the world.
First came the Golden Knights. Then, “in two short years, the Raiders will be playing in 2020, not too far up from here,” Las Vegas Sands President and COO Rob Goldstein said. “So tonight, we have the third iteration of this amazing evolution of Las Vegas: the Sphere.”
The MSG Sphere will be a brand new, state-of-the-art entertainment venue.
“The portrayal you see behind me is accurate. It's that big,” Goldstein said. “It's that seductive. and I think it's going to be a major success in the city.”
“It is unlike anything on planet earth,” Gov. Brian Sandoval said. “This will be the first of its kind, right here in Las Vegas.”
On the inside, the Sphere will show off the latest audio and video technology to a crowd of 18,000 people. It will have a 160,000-square foot screen that will wrap around the bowl.
And from the outside, it can’t be missed.
“The height will be 360 feet, with a width of 500 feet,” Governor Sandoval said. “I'm told it will be as tall as the Venetian Tower. Think about that. It’s going to dominate the skyline.
The Las Vegas Sands Corporation is partnering with MSG and is spending $75 million to build the dome.
“It’s that crazy and that incredible of a project,” Madison Square Garden Company CEO James Dolan said.
Gov. Sandoval added the city’s return will be 10 times greater.
“It’s going to create an estimated 3,500 jobs during the construction and then 4,400 permanent jobs thereafter for an annual economic output of $730 million for our economy,” he said.
The governor added the project will generate more than $7 million in tax revenue for Clark County public schools.
