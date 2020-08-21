LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A driver died in a single-vehicle crash in West Summerlin on Friday morning.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a 30-year-old male driver from Fresno ran a stop sign while traveling west on Alta Drive at a high speed. After passing the stop sign, the driver went over a median and continued driving on the wrong side of the street before veering left onto a sidewalk and crashing into a brick wall.
(3) comments
Another loser probably stoned or drunk driving at a high speed ! No mention of suicide at orleans ,komifornia gang drug trash,has been here partying & busting up some of the rooms ,unaffected criminals with low iqs have found a getaway place.
"Las Vegas police investigate fatal in the west valley Friday morning" The headline is missing a noun. A fatal _______ in the west valley. Not a good sign when the headline has the typo.
I read that headline, and I am thinking that I am spending time wondering if these journalists ever made it through high school. Is sentence structure even taught anymore?
