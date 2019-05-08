LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police Lt. Christine Buist said LVMPD's Vice Squad often receives tips from people in the community, to other businesses and patrol officers about illegal brothels posing as massage parlors.
"Recently we received an email stating that she just found out that her husband was in one of these massage parlors and received the so-called happy ending and wants to let Vice know that she wants to address that immediately," Buist said during an undercover operation.
Twelve members of Metro's Vice Squad carry out operations to uncover massage parlors that operate as illegal brothels.
Buist said the goal of the Vice Squad is to trace the evidence back to a trafficker and to get the women, the victims, out by partnering with nonprofit organizations like The Salvation Army. Buist also mentioned that if Metro's Vice Squad didn't stop these illegal operations, back-room brothels would come out of the shadows.
"They are victims, they are victims! And it's not okay for people to stay in this life for the rest of their lives potentially and never get any help, any intervention," she said.
