WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump's sons and advisers are weighing in on former special counsel Robert Mueller's congressional testimony with quips on Twitter targeting Democrats.
Donald Trump Jr. is calling the hearing a "disaster" for Democrats. He says Mueller claims he can't understand the Republicans' questions, but totally gets the ones from Democrats.
Eric Trump says GOP Rep. Jim Jordan's comments at the hearing were "spot on." Jordan says Democrats should be investigating what he says are "false accusations" that started the Russia probe.
Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says the hearing shows the Russia probe was run by Democrats wanting to destroy Trump.
Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway tweeted three words: "drop the mic."
That's a phrase people say after they think they've gotten the upper hand on something.
