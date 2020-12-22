LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The 300,000 people who pass through the Spaghetti Bowl each day will notice something different at night: more light to see the roads again.
As of Tuesday night, the Nevada Department of Transportation had most of the highway lights repaired and working again after a group allegedly stole copper wire from several light poles at the beginning of November.
“It is a public safety issue and our priority as an agency is to keep Nevada safe and connected. And once we realized what had happened, we deployed our maintenance crews to do an assessment, gathered up our electricians and went to work,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia.
NDOT made repairs and was ready to turn the lights back on before the busy Thanksgiving travel holiday. However, thieves struck a second time, delaying the original timeline until just before Christmas. Illia said theft prevention measures taken after the first theft were successful.
“They weren’t able to steal the wire but they did cause enough damage in the process attempting to do so that it required replacement regardless. So this time we have reinstalled and at the same time implemented new engineered new security measures which I’m not going to go into detail about to prevent this from happening again,” said Illia.
Illia said there are still portions of the Neon Gateway that won’t be lit until sometime in January. He said that’s due to staffing issues, including some employees affected by the holidays and COVID-19.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested several suspects in the Spaghetti Bowl copper wire theft. Illia said total damage for both incidents is around $300,000.
