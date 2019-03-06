LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A crash in the Spaghetti Bowl caused traffic delays during the morning commute Wednesday.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the Nevada Highway Patrol was on the scene of a traffic collision about 6:15 a.m. that occurred earlier on southbound U.S. 95 south of Interstate 15 in the Spaghetti Bowl.
Southbound lanes were being restricted to one travel lane until about 7 or 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Metro.
Tow trucks were en route to remove vehicles and clear the scene, Metro said.
Travelers are encouraged to avoid the area and take alternate routes if possible.
