LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Several areas were shut down at the Spaghetti Bowl as construction continues. The Martin Luther King Boulevard off-ram from northbound I-15 was shut down through Nov. 19 as NDOT reconstructs the ramp. To get around it, drivers can use the D Street exit to westbound Washington.
Another closure went into effect Tuesday: the Charleston Boulevard off-ramp from southbound Martin Luther King Bouelvard. NDOT shut down the exit for Project Neon to widen the I-15 between the Spaghetti Bowl and Sahara Avenue.
NDOT said it expects the southbound MLK exit to westbound Charleston Boulevard to reopen Nov. 27. To get around the closure, use Alta Drive to Rancho Drive.
A long-term closure went into effect Sunday night killing off a nice short cut for downtown Las Vegas drivers. Western Avenue was shut down by NDOT last weekend for a road widening project.
