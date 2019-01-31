LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fire that resulted in six people being displaced from a southwest Las Vegas home has been blamed on a space heater.
The Clark County Fire Department received a call at 9:44 a.m. Thursday about a house fire in the 7500 block of Thistle Poppy Street, near South Decatur Boulevard and Warm Springs Road. Firefighters arrived to find a two-story house with the garage area heavily involved in flames. One fire crew attacked the garage, while another went into the house to extinguish the fire that had spread into the living space.
Everyone in the house -- five adults and one child -- were able to escape safely, but have been displaced because of the damage to the home. One of the adults was transported to a hospital for smoke-related issues. No fire personnel were injured.
The cause of the fire was determined to be a space heater in the garage area that was too close to combustible items, the fire department reported. The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.
The fire department would like to remind all residents that space heaters must be placed on a solid, non-wobbly surface, and to keep the area around the heater free of paper, cardboard, bedding, linens, clothing and other combustible items.
