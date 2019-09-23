LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A robbery investigation in the southwest Las Vegas Valley shut down surrounding roads, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD officer Alejandra Zambrano said the robbery call came in around 8:30 a.m. Sept. 23 to a business in the 7700 block of South Rainbow Road near West Robindale Road.
When officers arrived, they found a possible subject inside the business, Zambrano said.
The robbery was reported by an employee at Dairy Queen, 7715 S. Rainbow, Metro said near the scene.
The employee arrived to do some work before the store opened and encountered two Hispanic males, police said. After “some confrontation” the employee ran out of the building and contacted police.
Metro did not have any information about whether the men had weapons, and it wasn't known if SWAT had made contact with anyone in the building.
Police closed the east and westbound lanes of Robindale, along with the intersections of Robindale and South Tenaya Way and Rainbow and West Windmill Lane.
Staff at Haven Animal Hospital noticed the heavy police presence.
“We all came running out and we saw that they had everything taped off. We came out and they basically told us to go back into the business and don’t come out,” said Elizabeth Livesay.
Livesay said robberies aren't uncommon.
“It kind of happens a lot in this area. AT&T got robbed not too long ago. That’s we we keep our doors locked,” said Livesay.
Two schools in the area, Steele Elementary and Canarelli Middle, were placed on soft lockdown, the Clark County School District confirmed. The lockdown was lifted by about 11:30 a.m.
Police said they had no information indicating a connection to the other recent robberies in the area.
