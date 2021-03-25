LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those looking for a quick weekend getaway to Palm Springs will have another option available for their travels.
Beginning May 9, Southwest Airlines will offer daily service between Las Vegas and Palm Springs, California.
The airline also notes that it previously announced new service from Las Vegas to Santa Barbara (beginning April 12) and Fresno (beginning April 25).
