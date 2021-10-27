LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A proposed zone change to allow an incoming distribution center has some southwest valley residents voicing concerns.
At the corner of Badura Avenue and Cimarron Road sits a 26-acre lot. A zone change sign sits on the lot citing the proposed use for a distribution center.
Behind the project is Phelan Development, a real estate company based out of Newport, California. Their website shows a blueprint of six proposed buildings on the lot.
Joshua Waeghe is one of the nearby residents of Skyview Terrace that received a flyer regarding the zone change proposal.
“When I realized that it was a 26-acre distribution center with 140 bay doors for semi-trucks, I quickly realized that that was definitely not a good thing for residential neighborhood,” Waeghe said.
Challenger School, a private preschool, borders the proposed site on Cimarron. St. Rose Dominican Hospital borders it to the south.
Diesel exhaust from potential increase in trucking is a concern from residents.
“The pollution. Noise pollution at all hours of the night,” said Rick Aco, Skyview Terrace Homeowner’s Association board president. “It doesn’t benefit the neighborhood. We want stuff that will make it a great place to live. Increase our property values. We have the UnCommons going up, Station’s Casino, those are great, that’s going to bring value to this community."
They have less than two weeks to notify other neighbors to reach out and voice their concerns to Commissioner Michael Naft.
The Spring Valley Town Board meeting is set to discuss the project on Nov. 9 after getting postponed twice. Clark County Commissioners could hear the proposal the following week.
