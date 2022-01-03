LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County announced a need for school crossing guards in southwest Las Vegas.
Crossing guards are needed in the following zip codes: 89141, 89139, 89178 and 89179. Guards are needed to work all or part of the school week in designated elementary routes.
Guards typically work one hour in the morning and one hour in the afternoon. Pay for crossing guard positions is $15-per-hour, according to the county.
Applicants who have limited availability are encouraged to apply, as about 10 regular or fill-in guards are needed.
675 crossing guards are assigned to work 430 intersection around unincorporated Clark County, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas.
Successful applicants must be 18-years-old, pass an agility and balance assessment and must be able to obtain fingerprinting as well as a fee-based copy of Nevada Criminal History Records.
Anyone interested in working as a crossing guard should email their name and phone number to LasVegasJobs@TheCrossingGuardCompany.com or apply online at https://acmssafety.com/careers/.
