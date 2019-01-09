LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The Clark County School District placed Sierra Vista High School on a soft lockdown Wednesday morning while police investigated a hit and run in the area.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported the hit and run near the corner of Easingwold Drive and Scottish Castle Avenue, about one mile east of Sierra Vista High, on Robindale Road near Buffalo Drive.
Police said a car ran into a light pole in the area. Police were called to the scene at 6:13 a.m. Wednesday. Two suspects ran, but one was caught. Police said officers were still searching for the other suspect.
A spokesperson for the school said it goes on lockdown when there is police activity in the area.
