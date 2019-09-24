LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Some business owners said they're choosing to take security measures into their own hands after a string of robberies in southwest Las Vegas.
Haven Animal Hospital is locking its doors during regular business hours out of an abundance of caution.
When patients and their owners come in for an appointment, staff at Haven Animal Hospital will open the door.
The extra security measures come after two men attempted to rob a Dairy Queen in the same shopping plaza on Sept. 23, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
“There is quite a bit of crime in the area. I have personally run into two robberies early in the morning,” said Lisa Mauro, doctor of veterinary medicine at Haven Animal Hospital.
In addition to keeping the front doors locked, Mauro said she keeps a shotgun on hand in the event of a break in or something worse.
"We do have some protection in the way of firearms here. Staff knows where they are kept. I myself have a (carry-conceal weapon license) as well as some of the other staff,” said Mauro.
Three other staff members have a CCW and all of the animal hospital's employees were present for a safety lecture from the LVMPD.
“In the morning we come in pairs and at the end of the day we leave in a group,” said Mauro.
Employees who work in the Rainbow Robindale Plaza where the animal hospital is located say the AT&T store and a Oyshi Sushi were robbed in recent years.
Last week, a Port of Subs near the 215 Beltway and Jones Boulevard was robbed. Police have not said whether the most recent robberies are connected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.