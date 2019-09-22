LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A southwest Las Vegas Valley business was hit by thieves, and they said they’re not the only ones. Now they have a warning for other businesses nearby.
The owner of Port of Subs near the 215 and Jones shared surveillance video. The two men in the video only took a few hundred dollars and an iPad. But the owner was alarmed to hear his shop was just one of several hit in the same night.
“They tried to break this door window first,” franchisee owner Bryan Martin said. “Kind of looks like we are closed. But we’ve got an open sign. As you can see, it's kind of slow today, but we'll be okay.”
Martin said his alarm went off around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
“They jumped through the window, ran over the register, grabbed here,” Martin explained.
“They were hanging out around this area,” he said. “They hit it before midnight which is pretty gutsy with so many places around still open.
When Martin showed police the video, he realized they weren’t the only ones who got hit.
“They hit a place a mile away from me, just a little bit after they hit me,” Martin said. “They also went to some place off Durango and Spring Mountain. That’s where they verified footage that we had with another officer.”
Martin said there wasn’t much more he could have done to prevent this.
“If someone wants to get in, they're going to get in,” he said. “Maybe just add a couple more cameras, go through closing procedures with employees.”
But he hopes sharing the video will help other nearby businesses before they become targets.
“It’s more damage than what's worth it, they didn't get much when you think about,” he said. “They got enough for the night which makes them happy. But it really makes us question wanting to be business owners.”
