LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police were seeking a suspect Tuesday after a Burger King in southwest Las Vegas was robbed.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said it happened 5200 block of Fort Apache at about 2:15 a.m. on June 4.
An employee was taking out the garbage when black male approached him with a gun and demanded he take him inside business, according to LVMPD.
The employee agreed and walked the suspect to back office where suspect took some money and escaped, police said.
It was not known whether the suspect escaped on foot or by vehicle, police said, but he is not in custody.
LVMPD said the business was closed at the time of the incident but was in the process of being opened.
No one hurt during the incident, police said.
