LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Residents in Southern Nevada have reported an increase in their natural gas bills recently.
Based on figures on Southwest Gas' website, Las Vegas Valley residents aren't alone. The company notes on its website that "natural gas prices are increasing by as much as an average of 30% nationwide, according to Federal officials."
In a statement provided to FOX5, Southwest Gas says the rise in costs that customers are seeing is "likely due to natural gas price increases between 2020 and 2021 as well as increased natural gas usage during the winter months."
While customers may be seeing higher costs this winter, the company also notes that natural gas "is still expected to remain one of the lowest utility bills customers will face each month."
Southwest Gas' full statement can be read below:
Southwest Gas (Company) understands customers may be experiencing natural gas bills which are higher than expected. The increase in customer bills is likely due to natural gas price increases between 2020 and 2021 as well as increased natural gas usage during the winter months. Southwest Gas purchases natural gas on behalf of its customers, with no profit to the Company. Money saving conservation tips can be found on the Company’s website at www.swgas.com/en/save-money-and-energy. Southwest Gas also encourages customers to take advantage of its Equal Payment Plan (EPP), which helps make monthly bills more predictable throughout the year.
