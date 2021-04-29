LAS VEGSA (FOX5) -- Clark County firefighters, Las Vegas police and Southwest Gas responded to reports of explosion-like sounds in the southwest valley Thursday morning.
On April 29 around 8:28 a.m., the Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) and Las Vegas Metropolitan police responded to a report of an odor and possible gas leak in the Mountain's Edge Marisol Community. Subsequent callers reported hearing explosions in the area.
Upon arrival, the fire engine met with LVMPD units at the entrance gate to the community. LVMPD personnel had heard explosions on their arrival and were directed to the community pool house.
After the explosion sounds, an additional fire engine was called. Firefighters proceeded to shut off the gas line to the pool house. The sounds of explosions stopped once the gas was shut off.
Southwest Gas was on scene at this time and entered the pool house to check for a gas leak, which it found no indication of a leak from monitors inside the pool house or on the exterior of the pool house.
In all, two CCFD engines with eight personnel responded. Firefighters found no signs of an explosion or damage. No injuries were reported.
Southwest Gas investigated the scene and found no evidence of an explosion or anything wrong with its gas systems.
Southwest Gas is committed to ensuring the safety of our customers. At the request of Clark County Fire Department (CCFD), Southwest Gas crews responded to the Mirasol gated community located near Mountains Edge Parkway and Buffalo Drive the morning of April 29, 2021. Upon arriving at the community pool area and following an initial investigation, Southwest Gas crews found no evidence of a natural gas leak or evidence of a fire or explosion related to Southwest Gas equipment. Southwest Gas crews have left the scene and will continue to work with CCFD officials as requested.
At this time, Las Vegas police did not have additional information about explosion sounds observed upon arrival.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.