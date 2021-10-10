LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Week five of the NFL's regular season saw the Chicago Bears travel to Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium for the first time to play the Raiders. But not all fans were able to make it there.
This weekend's mass cancelation of Southwest Airlines flights across the country left some seats vacant in the stands, including the seats belonging to Chicagoan and Bears fan Eddie Tom.
"As I was literally in the car going to the airport, I get a text message saying the flight is canceled," said Tom.
It's this very same message that continued to fluster Southwest Airlines travelers across America Sunday morning. According to FlightAware, more than 1,000 flights were canceled Sunday, including several flights between Las Vegas and Chicago.
Tom had two tickets to see the stadium and watch the game, when he realized, last-minute, that he couldn't go.
"This is the last flight out. I looked for Sunday morning flights everywhere; couldn't find one," Tom said.
He also had trouble reselling, saying he could not find anyone that wanted the tickets. At nearly $300 per ticket, he could be nearly $600 in the hole, now.
Refunds are not an option for single-game tickets, according to Allegiant Stadium's website. Luckily, Tom opted for ticket insurance.
"Now I had to file a claim with the insurance company. They want approval, as far as, proof of ... if the flight was actually canceled," he said.
He said he hopes the claim goes through.
Southwest Airlines posted on Twitter that air traffic control issues and disruptive weather have led to a "high volume" of cancellations throughout the weekend.
🚨SUNDAY ADVISORY🚨 Southwest passengers, please check your flight status before heading to the airport. Explore self-service rebooking options at https://t.co/1YhqLQnQY7. Expect long lines and wait times at the airport as airline team members work to accomodate customers. https://t.co/8GPdvshjiC— McCarran Airport (@LASairport) October 10, 2021
Tom expressed skepticism about Southwest's reasoning for the cancellations, particularly the part blaming the weather.
"It was everywhere. It was nationwide. So I knew it wasn't just Vegas or something like that," he said.
With his plans upended, he said he will watch the game on television from Chicago, and is trying to keep a healthy perspective.
"I feel sorry for the other people, ya know, with kids stuck in an airport ... weddings, birthday parties, stuff like that -- a lot more important than a football game," he said.
FOX5's routine checks of resale sites showed tickets for Sunday's game went down in price to as low as $100 per seat, at one point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.