LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ready for a beach vacation? Southwest Airlines will soon offer nonstop flights from Las Vegas to Hawaii.
According to a news release, starting in June, Southwest will offer twice daily nonstop service from Las Vegas' McCarran airport to Honolulu, Oahu and Kahului, Maui.
The airline provided the following route schedule:
Las Vegas (LAS)-Hawaii Service on Southwest Airlines from $159* one-way
**ALL NEW SERVICE**
Fly nonstop between
New service begins:
One-way fares
Honolulu, Oahu
nonstop twice daily
June 6, 2021
$159
Kahului, Maui
nonstop twice daily
June 27, 2021
$159
Kona, Island of Hawaii
nonstop once
Sept. 7, 2021
$159
Lihue, Kauai
nonstop once
Sept. 8, 2021
$159
"We delivered on the second, most-asked request we've heard from people in Hawaii--after we answered a call to offer affordable interisland flying as part of our initial entry into Hawaii in spring 2019—by connecting Hawaii with nonstop service to Las Vegas, ‘the ninth island,' where Southwest currently offers nearly 200 flights a day to more than 60 airports," said Andrew Watterson, Chief Commercial Officer & Executive Vice President for Southwest Airlines.
