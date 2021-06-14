LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Southwest Airlines temporarily halted all flights nationwide Monday night after a third-party technical issue.
A spokesperson for the company said about 6:45 p.m., "our third-party weather data provider experienced intermittent performance issues earlier this evening preventing transmission of weather information that is required to safely operate our aircraft."
A ground stop was issued to all Southwest Airlines flights while their teams and vendors worked to restore connectivity, the spokesperson said.
Details of the vendor and the issue were not immediately available.
Flights resumed about 8:30 p.m. on June 14.
