LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you need a summer vacation idea, starting Sunday Las Vegans can fly nonstop to the Hawaiian Islands.
Southwest Airlines is now offering flights to Honolulu and Kahului out of McCarran International Airport. This will also connect Hawaii residents over to the valley.
"We always welcome additional flights to and from Las Vegas, but this one is particularly interesting because there's such a connection between Hawaii and Las Vegas; we are the Ninth Island," said airport spokesperson Christine Crews. "So we're really excited for both ends of the destination. There are many people from here who want to travel to Hawaii, and many people from Hawaii who want to come to Las Vegas. "
A Hawaiian cultural practitioner performed a ceremonial blessing at the ticket counter and gate space on Saturday night.
The first nonstop flight departed June 6 at 8:20 a.m.
