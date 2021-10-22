LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's authorization on Thursday, CVS Health has announced that it already is offering the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot to eligible populations.
Just one day after the CDC's authorization of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters and mix-and-match boosters, the pharmacy chain announced more than 9,800 locations are offering the Moderna booster on Friday, Oct. 22. CVS pharmacies already offer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and CDC have issued the following eligibility guidelines for the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot:
- People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNA primary series
- People aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNA primary series
- People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNA primary series, based on their individual benefits and risk
- People aged 18 to 64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNa primary series
The CDC also recommended a booster shot for patients 18 and older who received the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine more than two months ago. Although CVS Health has not indicated that it is offering the approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine booster, patients still can choose to mix and match dosing for booster shots according to the CDC's recommendations. CVS health recommends pateints contact their healthcare provider for guidance around vaccines and boosters, and visit www.vaccine.gov for more information.
Appointments for boosters and initial COVID-19 vaccine shots are available at CVS.com. Patients may also schedule a flu vaccine at the same time as their COVID-19 vaccine.
When scheduling an appointment on CVS.com, patients will be asked to provide the manufacturer and date of their last COVID-19 vaccine and will be able to schedule an appointment for a Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech booster dose if they have had two previous doses with the same vaccine at least six months prior, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine at least two months prior. Per guidance from the CDC, patients will be asked to self-attest to their eligibility.
According to the company, CVS pharmacies has administered more than 34 million COVID-19 vaccines and 32 million COVID-19 tests across the country to date.
