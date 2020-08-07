LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Families in Southern Nevada have found one way to keep their child athletes active: drive to Utah for games.
Clark County School District sports remain on hold, and the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association postponed the fall sports season till February. Officials also condensed the season and the number of games.
Different independent clubs, however, abide by different guidelines. Leagues have continued their season, and can travel to locations where fields are open. CCSD fields on school property remain closed.
For those in Moapa Valley and the Overton area, it is much easier to make a one-hour commute across state lines into St. George, Utah.
"The kids don't ever complain about the drive. The game means that much to them," said Shane Hickman, a coach for Moapa Valley Youth Football, which is part of the Sun YFL. His 5th-grade son, Ashton, and 6th-grade son, Briggs, also play for the league.
The team already commutes to Utah for games in their league, but the closest fields where teams can play reside across state lines.
Across Clark County and Southern Nevada, the condensed season has weighed heavily on the minds of high school athletes, who have possible college scholarships and recruitment on the line.
"We have had quite a tradition of kids going to play at the next level," said Moapa Valley High School Athletic Director Dallas Larsen. "I think that's one of the things everyone's trying to figure out: if you're a senior, it's your last chance to maybe get noticed," he said.
Larsen said he's gearing up his staff and athletes, and creating momentum for the condensed season.
He said high school athletes in Moapa Valley, with a shorter commute, have the option of staying in club leagues such as volleyball through the fall. They would still commute to Utah for games.
Some families even floated the option of moving to Utah to ensure they will stay competitive.
Larsen said different families must make the best decision for them.
"When families ask me, you've got to do what's best for your family. For some, sports are a part of that," he said.
