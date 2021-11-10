LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- You could get paid thousands of dollars to remove grass from your property. The Southern Nevada Water Authority says it’s more important than ever before with the continuing drought and water emergency in the state.
In the desert, with many days reaching 100 degrees or higher, it takes a lot of water to keep grass green and healthy. SNWA maintains that if grass isn’t used, it should be removed and they are paying out millions for people to make the change.
Marilyn and Ned Phillips take pride in the appearance of their home property.
“We love green, we love the look of grass,” Marilyn Phillips said.
The couple didn’t love their water bill. In the summertime, it was well over $100 each month. Now their bill is about $60.
A few months ago, they switched to artificial turf, replacing 800 square feet of grass. The SNWA authority paid them $2,400.
The Water Smart Landscapes Program pays properties owners $3 for every square foot of grass removed and replaced with drip-irrigated landscaping or artificial turf.
“Throughout the Las Vegas Valley, there is approximately 500 acres of non-functional grass. This is grass that has no recreational benefit, that just sits there and drinks our water supply,” explained Bronson Mack with SNWA.
Mack said more than 200 million square feet of grass has been removed in Southern Nevada since the program started in 1999, saving 11 billion gallons of water a year.
“The significant amount of water savings that we have been able to achieve as a community has really helped us to be one of the most sustainable and water secure communities within the United States,” Mack asserted.
SNWA has paid out more than $250 million to property owners.
If you are interested in the rebate you can learn more at snwa.com.
