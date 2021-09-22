Walmart store generic

A Walmart store is pictured in Weymouth, Massachusetts on April 9, 2021.

 (Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Walmart is hosting an immunization event at stores nationwide offering the COVID-19, flu and other vaccines as flu season approaches. 

Walmart’s quarterly Wellness Day on Saturday, Sept. 25 will turn into an immunization event in more than 4,700 pharmacies across the country. Customers can walk-in to receive a variety of immunizations.

During this one-day event, families can get the following vaccines:

  • Flu shots and no-cost COVID-19 vaccines
  • Affordable immunizations, including measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP) and more at pharmacies nationwide.
  • Wellness resources + opportunity to talk with pharmacists

Insurance is not required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Other vaccines are covered under most major insurance plans.

Customers can find a free events in Southern Nevada at Walmart.com/wellnesshub.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

