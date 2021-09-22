LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Walmart is hosting an immunization event at stores nationwide offering the COVID-19, flu and other vaccines as flu season approaches.
Walmart’s quarterly Wellness Day on Saturday, Sept. 25 will turn into an immunization event in more than 4,700 pharmacies across the country. Customers can walk-in to receive a variety of immunizations.
During this one-day event, families can get the following vaccines:
- Flu shots and no-cost COVID-19 vaccines
- Affordable immunizations, including measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP) and more at pharmacies nationwide.
- Wellness resources + opportunity to talk with pharmacists
Insurance is not required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Other vaccines are covered under most major insurance plans.
Customers can find a free events in Southern Nevada at Walmart.com/wellnesshub.
