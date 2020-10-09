LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System set up a drive-thru flu shot clinic for veterans.
The VA says that this year, the coronavirus pandemic has made the flu vaccine more critical than ever.
"We want to make sure we provide enough influenza vaccine to prevent and mitigate [hospital] beds being occupied," said Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Felix Acevedo Jr.
Every year, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System holds a Point-of-Dispensing (POD) exercise to provide flu shots to staff and Veterans and to train staff in emergency management techniques.
In addition to the distribution of flu vaccinations, the POD exercise is intended to prepare employees and Veterans for a large-scale vaccination event.
