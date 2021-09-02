LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is raising awareness of its mental health resources available for veterans.
“Veterans are driven and resilient, but everyone needs help sometimes,” said VASNHS Chief of Staff Ramu Komanduri. “Whether Veterans are looking for peer-to-peer support, clinical care, counseling, or something else, VA is here to help. VA and community resources can help Veterans through life’s challenges.”
Resources available include the programs VA Sold Start. The program connects veterans with qualified representatives during the first year of separation to walk through benefits available. More info can be found here: https://www.benefits.va.gov/transition/solid-start.asp
Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness can get free confidential support through the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans. More info can be found here: https://www.va.gov/HOMELESS/NationalCallCenter.asp
VASNHS also offers help for loved ones of Veterans who are seeking care or services for a Veteran through Coaching into Care.
For more information on VASNHS visit: https://www.va.gov/southern-nevada-health-care/
(1) comment
They would get more help if they just said they were one of the thousands of Afghan refugees.
