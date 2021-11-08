LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Local traffic safety officials kicked off the third annual Dusk 2 Dawn campaign on Monday.
Nov. 8 is National Day of Pedestrian Safety. It falls one day after Americans turn the clocks back for daylight saving time.
With days becoming shorter, the effort reminds drivers of the heightened danger on the roadways due to the lack of visibility, and also urges pedestrians to wear reflective clothing while walking at night.
Officials say 75% of pedestrian fatalities happen between dusk and dawn.
"We're on track to have one of the worst years in a decade, one of the worst years on record," said Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft.
Suzan Smith is a Las Vegas resident who spoke during Monday's launch. This initiative is personal for her. In March 2019, her 12-year-old son was hit and killed by a car while walking home from school with his friends.
"It could've been prevented. Had he been going 35 as the speed limit was posted, he wouldn't have hit my son, he would've been able to stop in time. Those little boys wouldn't have that image in their head for the rest of their life," Smith said. "It's so preventable. It doesn't have to happen."
Pedestrian fatalities in Clark County have already reached the 2019 total. With two months to go, there is a chance the county could break the 2020 total of 64 pedestrian deaths.
Officials say Maryland Parkway and Eastern Avenue were the two deadliest Valley roadways for pedestrians in 2020.
