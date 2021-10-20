LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Local governments in Southern Nevada are reminding residents of earthquake safety protocols for the statewide Great Nevada ShakeOut on Thursday.
The event is planned for on Oct. 21 as part of a worldwide event encouraging everyone to participate in an annual earthquake safety drill. Participants are asked to organize 60-second "Drop, Cover and Hold On" drills at 10:21 a.m. local time.
Clark County and the City of Henderson are joining 540,000 registered to participate in Nevada's ShakeOut this year.
Did you know NV is the third most seismically active state in the continental U.S.?Learn how you can #GetReadyStayReady for an earthquake and get involved in the Great Nevada ShakeOut happening tomorrow October 21 at 10:21am. https://t.co/JyOeccGbu0— City of Henderson (@cityofhenderson) October 20, 2021
“The Great ShakeOut is a good opportunity each year to remind the public that earthquakes are a real possibility in Southern Nevada, and we want to encourage people to think about safety and preparedness at home and in their workplaces,” said Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Billy Samuels. “It’s a good idea to practice earthquake safety in different situations each year.”
Nevada is one of the most seismically active states after California and Alaska. Officials say most earthquake-related injuries happen because of falling objects, breaking glass, or trips and falls when people try to evacuate.
Officials say the best protection if you are indoors during an earthquake is to get under heavy furniture such as a desk or table until the shaking stops, and to stay away from windows to avoid shattering glass. If you are in a vehicle when shaking starts, pull over to a clear location avoiding bridges, overpasses and power lines if possible.
To limit injuries in an earthquake, shelves should be fastened securely to walls. Large, heavy objects should be placed on lower shelves. Do not hang heavy objects on walls over beds or sofas and chairs where you sit.
More information and registration to participate are available at www.shakeout.org/nevada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.