LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Water Authority reminds the community that mandatory spring watering restrictions, which limit landscape irrigation to up to three assigned days per week, are in effect now through April 30.
The new schedule allows watering up to 12 minutes a day for for grass and plants.
"If you are not watering on assigned watering days or if you are allowing water to flow off your property you run the risk of getting a water waste violation and fine," said Bronson Mack of the Southern Nevada Water Authority.
Fees range from $40 to $80 for the first violation and could increase to $1,280 for repeated violations.
To find your assigned watering days, visit snwa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.