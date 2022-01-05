LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Local nonprofits are expanding food security in the valley, thanks to a donation from Google.
The tech company donated $150,000 for Three Square Food Bank and The Just One Project to further develop programs to increase access to nutritious, affordable food in Southern Nevada.
According to a release from Three Square on Wednesday, Google searches for “food bank” and “food pantry” queries spikes by 30 to 50% every November.
The funding will allow Three Square to expand childhood nutrition programs and to bolster food distributions organized through the Just One Project. According to Three Square, more than 360,000 Southern Nevadans don't have reliable access to enough food.
“One in six Southern Nevadans struggle with hunger, that’s nearly 364,000 people in our community who don’t know where their next meal is coming from, including more than 131,000 children,” said Three Square President and CEO Brian Burton.
Google's donation also goes toward the Just One Project's food security programs including "Pop Up & Give" mobile food market and the Food For All Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.