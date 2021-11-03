LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Operation HOME! is searching for landlords in southern Nevada who are willing to rent an apartment or home through its program.
Operation HOME! is a regional initiative to find homes for 2,022 homeless by the end of 2022.
Landlords in Southern Nevada are being offered $500 bonuses for every apartment or home they rent through the program, which is run by a regional coalition of nonprofits and advocates that address homelessness.
In addition to the $500 bonus, the program also provides security deposits, rent subsidies and case management services for tenants. The program is being partially funded by federal COVID-19 relief funds.
Interested landlords should contact Maurice Page by email at PageM@pagestrategicsolutions.com or at (702) 340-4813. For more details and to enroll.
Operation HOME! is being led by Help Hope Home: Southern Nevada’s Homelessness Continuum of Care. You can find more information about Operation HOME! at helphopehome.org/takeaction/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.