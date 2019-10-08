Home prices in Southern Nevada are approaching their all-time high while the local housing supply remains tight, according to a report released Tuesday by the Greater Las Vegas Associated of Realtors.
The median sales price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada during September was $310,000, up 3.3% from $300,000 in September 2018, according to GLVAR.
GLVAR's report noted that the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada is now within $5,000 of the $315,000 peak set in June of 2006 before prices began falling during the recession. Home prices hit a post-recession bottom of $118,000 in January of 2012.
According to GLVAR, there are 7,334 single-family homes listed for sale without any sort of offer, up 19.3% from one year ago.
While the local housing supply is up from 2018, Carpenter notes that it's still well below the six-month supply that is considered to be a more balanced market. At its current sales pace, Southern Nevada has less than a three-month supply of homes available for sale, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.