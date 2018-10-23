LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District is urging residents to report illegal dumping after reporting a surge in complaints of improper or unauthorized disposal of solid waste since 2016.
According to the health district, illegal dumping continues to plague the Las Vegas area community. In 2016, they received 1,223 illegal dumping complaints. In 2017, the complaints increased to 1,575, and in 2018 the number continues to rise, the health district said.
If any residents in the valley witness the illegal disposal of the following material, they are encouraged to contact the health district immediately:
- Garbage
- Furniture
- Yard waste or landscape debris
- Tires and batteries
- Construction and demolition waste
- Raw sewage that overflows into areas outside of a building
Complaints can be reported by calling 702-759-0600 or by visiting www.snhd.info/complaint.
Callers will need to include the incident date, the incident location within Clark County and a description of the material being dumped.
The health district said witnesses may be entitled to a $100 reward if their report leads to a penalty of the offender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.