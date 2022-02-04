LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, the Southern Nevada Health District will be holding a health event.
The district will be offering free rapid HIV tests, STD screenings and education about pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP, PEP) from 1 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 7 at Nucleus Plaza, 1040 W. Owens Avenue.
The event will feature other health vendors and entertainment, the district said. The district chose this day to highlight its work to reduce HIV and other STD infections:
National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is an opportunity to highlight work underway to reduce HIV infections, reduce sexually transmitted disease and address HIV stigma in Black/African American communities. It encourages testing so people can learn their HIV status and begin to receive treatment if they are HIV-positive.
Although Black/African American communities have made great progress in reducing HIV transmission, HIV/AIDS continues to disproportionately impact Black/African American communities throughout the United States and Nevada. In 2019, Black/African American people in the United States accounted for 13 percent of the population but 40 percent of people with HIV, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC also reports that fewer African Americans received HIV care or remained in HIV care during 2018.
The health district said HIV testing will also be available at the Sexual Health Clinic at All Saints Episcopal Church, 4201 W. Washington Ave., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition, free at-home HIV test kits are available through the Health District’s Collect2Protect program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.