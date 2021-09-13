LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District will begin to offer the flu vaccine beginning Tuesday, Sept. 14 at its public centers.
Walk-ins are welcome at SNHD's Decatur Boulevard locations, but all others are by appointment only.
Shots can be given simultaneously with COVID-19 vaccine or other immunizations, according to SNHD officials.
"While 2020-21 flu season was mild - the Health District reported six flu deaths and 50 hospitalizations - likely due to COVID-19 mitigation measures such as mask wearing, increased participation in remote work and school, and social distancing, it is possible the 2021-22 influenza season could be more active since many of these activities have been eased as businesses and schools are reopened," SNHD said in a news release. "The most effective way to protect against the flu is to get vaccinated every flu season."
SNHD encourages early vaccination ahead of peak flu season in the colder months. It takes about two weeks to develop antibodies necessary to defend against influenza.
"We are still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and another flu season is nearly here. We are encouraging people to get vaccinated to prevent themselves from getting infected and staying healthy," SNHD Health Officer Fermin Leguen said in a statement. "Getting a flu vaccine can ensure that our medical resources are not overwhelmed as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic."
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO
Call (702) 759-0850 to book an appointment.
Main Public Health Center, 280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89107
Walk-ins accepted. Monday — Friday, 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.
East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 570 N. Nellis Blvd., Ste.E12, Las Vegas, NV, 89110
By appointment only. Monday — Friday, 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.
Henderson Public Health Center, 220. E. Horizon Dr., Stes. A&C, Henderson, NV 89015
By appointment only, Monday — Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Mesquite Public Health Center/Jimmie Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St., Stes. 3&4, Mesquite, NV 89027
By appointment only. Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. Closed noon — 1 p.m.
