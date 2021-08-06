LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ahead of the start of the school year in Clark County, the Southern Nevada Health District is hosting a vaccination clinic to make sure students are up to date on required vaccines.
The health district's free Back-to-School Saturday Shot Clinic will take place on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 280 S. Decatur Blvd.
Parents are asked to bring insurance information and immunization records at the time of visit.
The Clark County School District requires students to be vaccinated for chickenpox (varicella), hepatitis A, hepatitis B, polio, tetanus-diptheria-pertussis (DTaP and Tdap), quadrivalent meningitis, and measles-mumps-rubella (MMR).
Additionally, children 12 and older may receive the COVID-19 vaccination at the event.
More details on this immunization clinic and other clinics can be found on the Health District's website.
