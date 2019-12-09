LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County has seen its fourth flu-related death of the season, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.
The death was reported to the health district during the week of Nov. 24. According to officials, the person who died was over the age of 65.
The health district's weekly influenza report shows that there were 365 total flu-related hospitalizations between Nov. 24-30.
