LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District recognized World AIDS Day by opening a sexual health clinic at a nontraditional place, a local church.
The clinic will offer HIV testing and treatment, as well as testing and treatment for other sexually transmitted infections at All Saints Episcopal Church for anyone that needs it.
This morning, as we commemorate #WorldAIDSDay, we opened our new All Saints Sexual Health Clinic at All Saints' Episcopal Church (4201 W. Washington Ave. in Las Vegas). Today, free rapid #HIVtesting is available from 9am-2pm. #publichealth #healthylv #HIVAids pic.twitter.com/AU3Iyv9qwm— SN Health District (@SNHDinfo) December 1, 2021
Director of the church Father Rafael Pereira said they decided to have a clinic at All Saints not only because it makes these crucial resources more widely available, but it also sends a message of acceptance.
"To the churches. To all of those that close the doors," Pereira said. "I think that we should always open the doors. We should be a channel and a bridge from the needs to the programs and everything to support them to live beautiful lives."
This clinic is located at 4201 W. Washington Avenue and will be open every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted.
To make an appointment, call 702-759-1700. or click here. :
(1) comment
Homosexuality is wrong and the consequences of it are AIDS!
