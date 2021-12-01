The Southern Nevada Health District recognized World AIDS Day by opening a sexual health clinic at a nontraditional place, a local church.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District recognized World AIDS Day by opening a sexual health clinic at a nontraditional place, a local church. 

The clinic will offer HIV testing and treatment, as well as testing and treatment for other sexually transmitted infections at All Saints Episcopal Church for anyone that needs it.

Director of the church Father Rafael Pereira said they decided to have a clinic at All Saints not only because it makes these crucial resources more widely available, but it also sends a message of acceptance.

"To the churches. To all of those that close the doors," Pereira said. "I think that we should always open the doors. We should be a channel and a bridge from the needs to the programs and everything to support them to live beautiful lives."

All Saints' Episcopal Church

All Saints' Episcopal Church

This clinic is located at 4201 W. Washington Avenue and will be open every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted.

To make an appointment, call 702-759-1700. or click here. :  

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(1) comment

00
00

Homosexuality is wrong and the consequences of it are AIDS!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.