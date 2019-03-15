LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An internationally imported case of measles has been confirmed in Clark County.
The patient is an international visitor, and the potential Las Vegas exposure occurred between March 9 and March 11, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. The patient’s immunization status was unknown.
SNHD was notifying individuals who might have had contact with the patient and will not be releasing additional information on the patient.
The health district is advising people who visited the following locations during the times specified to review their immunization status. If they are not fully immunized against measles and have not already had the disease, they should contact the health care providers, SNHD said.
In addition, anyone who develops a rash with fever or other symptoms consistent with measles within 21 days after their visit to these locations should also seek medical attention:
• Treasure Island Hotel and Casino/TI/registration desk and main hotel lobby, 3300 S. Las Vegas Blvd. between 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, March 9
• Desert Springs Hospital/Emergency Department, 2075 E. Flamingo Rd., between 11 p.m. Sunday, March 10 and 6 a.m., Monday, March 11
The health district recommends anyone with symptoms contact a health care provider’s office before entering the office or facility to allow appropriate arrangements to be made to ensure the illness is not spread.
The risk of disease is low for people who have been previously vaccinated against measles or diagnosed with the disease, the health district said. Because individuals who are not immune to measles might have been exposed between March 9 and 11, SNHD is alerting the community about the possibility of measles transmission so they have an opportunity to be immunized.
On average, an infected patient will develop a fever about 10 days after exposure to the measles virus. The fever can last two to four days and can peak as high as 103 to 105 degrees, after which point people will often develop a runny nose, cough or red eyes, the health district said. On average, about 14 days after exposure the telltale rash appears and can last five to six days. Measles can be spread about four days before the rash appears and four days after.
For information about the Southern Nevada Health District’s immunization clinics, call (702) 759-0850.
