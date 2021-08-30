LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Governor Steve Sisolak on Monday issued a state of emergency in response to the Caldor Fire, which is ongoing and has required evacuations from Lake Tahoe.
"Today I declared a state of emergency in Nevada in response to the ongoing Caldor Fire. Thank you to our brave first responders, local government agencies, and nonprofit entities who continue to go above and beyond to assist our communities during these trying times," Sisolak said in a Twitter post.
LOCAL FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPOND
A group called Southern Nevada Task Force 1 consisting of 20 Las Vegas-area firefighters is heading up to the Lake Tahoe area in the Caldor Fire response.
"We'll most likely be dispersed into the surrounding fire stations to run their daily operation during the firefight," Clark County Fire Department Battalion Chief Kenny Holding said.
Holding is leading the team of 20 from Southern Nevada. The goal is to assist the Tahoe firefighters that have been ran thin for several weeks.
"Everything else is sufferings as far as them being able to cover everything they need to," Holding said. "What we've been able to do is assemble this task force to be able to offer that assistance."
The fire has grown to more than 177,260 acres as of Monday evening.
North Las Vegas Fire Department is sending six members. Three firefighters, two engineers and a captain will be deploying for up to 14 days.
The Clark County Fire Department is deploying two engines, a battalion chief and fire mechanic to provide assistance at the Caldor Fire.
The 10-person team departed with North Las Vegas and Pahrump fire departments. The personnel will backfill and respond to local fire stations' 911 call, CCFD said.
"The units from the departments are meeting up and traveling as a convoy to Lake Tahoe. They are initially being assigned to backfill local fire stations and respond to 911 calls," said a statement from CCFD.
The assistance was requested from Nevada Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security. Clark County Battalion Chief Kenny Holding will lead the crew.
Pahrump Valley Fire is providing an engine and four personnel. Crews are tentatively assigned to the areas of Incline Village and Tahoe Douglas.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
