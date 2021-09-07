LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A team dedicated to catching impaired drivers in Southern Nevada is officially breaking up.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Nevada Highway Patrol joined forces for the DUI strike team in 2018 following a deadly Labor Day weekend when 12 people were killed on the valley's roads.
Since then, the team has made nearly 4,000 arrests, but just because the team is dissolving, doesn’t mean those arrests will stop.
“Las Vegas Metro plans on continuing to have a DUI squad. NHP … every trooper is trained in DUI enforcement and detection,” said Andrew Bennett with the Office of Traffic Safety.
Bennett said the strike team is breaking up because of scheduling, staffing and new focuses. He said he’s confident that the new skills and techniques that members of the team learned on the force will carry over into their own departments.
“Mobile roadside phlebotomy, doing the blood draws on scene so we don’t have to race that two hours, and having those partnerships, those partnerships don’t go away tonight. Those will also continue,” he said.
Bennett said the team even just existing was a success and that it reminded drivers how seriously Southern Nevada law enforcement takes impaired driving.
“It was a race to 100 arrests, then 1,000, then 2,000, and then 3,000. It was important for people to understand that if you chose to get behind the wheel impaired, you will be prosecuted, and you will be caught.”
The Office of Traffic Safety continues to encourage drivers to keep an eye out for impaired drivers. They say having those extra eyes on the lookout will help them make more DUI arrests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.