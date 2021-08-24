LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There could finally be a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers in the United States. Inside a $3.5 trillion budget deal passed by Congress is $100 billion to provide permanent status for undocumented immigrants and improved border security.
There are more than 14,000 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients in Nevada. They have lived, worked or gone to school in the U.S. for years but are undocumented. Tuesday's vote is seen as a step closer to citizenship.
"This is finally that reality that that may become a dream come true for all of us, and as an undocumented person I just think of the plans that may happen and the weight off my shoulders," DACA recipient and founder of Dream Big Vegas, Astrid Silva said.
Silva has lived in the U.S. since 1992. She is one of thousands of Dreamers in Southern Nevada, and has spent nearly her whole life waiting for the opportunity to become a citizen.
"We haven't had immigration reform for 35 years and unfortunately the weight just continues to grow and grow and grow," Silva said.
In 2017, the Trump administration blocked the program, but in 2020, the Supreme Court overturned the decision. However, a federal court ruling has placed a pause on new applications. That’s stopped a lot of young undocumented immigrants from gaining protection. That uncertainty could go away with new legislation.
"Every few months we have a different court decision or appeal,” Silva said. “If we were finally to get some DREAMER promise act we wouldn't have to deal with these stops and goes and stops."
Tuesday's budget passage in the house only allocates funds for a path to citizenship for dreamers, those under temporary protected service, and undocumented essential workers. It could potentially lead to immigration reform but the passage is just procedural.
Silva wants to remind Dreamers to be aware of scammers looking to take advantage of immigrants.
"There's nobody who can tell you for a certain amount of money they can assure you that you will have a path to citizenship or a work permit," Silva said.
The budget resolution will have to face a vote in the Senate.
