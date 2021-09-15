LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local credit union has opened the first in-school branch in partnership with the Clark County School District.
Silver State Credit Union on Monday held a ribbon cutting for the opening of a branch at Southeast Career and Technical Academy. The credit union has partnered with the district to open branches at three more schools.
The credit union will provide financial literacy seminars to students and parents as part of the in-school branch program.
According to a news release, students are selected to participate as "student tellers.” The students will receive mentorship in the areas of branch operations, financial products, services, procedures and financial literacy, the release states.
Credit Union President and CEO Scott Arkills, CCSD Supt. Jesus Jara and other district officials attended the ribbon cutting on Monday.
“It is our goal in the foreseeable future to provide 3 more future in-school branches with CCSD and ongoing programs for our youth, such as scholarships, financial literacy and distance learning tools, to build a better future for our next generation and children in southern Nevada by educating, empowering, and enhancing the community," Arkills said in a statement.
