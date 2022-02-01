LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Cities in Southern Nevada are among the top 20 cities in the country for the highest rent hikes, according to a new report.
In order to complete the analysis, Apartment List says it researched the fastest rent growth from Jan. 2021 to Jan. 2022.
Based on the findings, North Las Vegas ranked at #10 on the list, Las Vegas came in at #12, Henderson ranked at #13 and Paradise came in at #19.
As FOX5's Jaclyn Schultz reported previously, rent hikes, no matter the price, are legal under Nevada law in most cases.
Landlords must give a 60-day notice for tenants under a typical lease. Across the Las Vegas Valley, rents have soared $300 to $1,000 for the next lease term, and according to one county commissioner, even doubled.
To view the full report, click HERE.
