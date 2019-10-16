LAS VEGAS (FOX5/AP) -- The cities of Las Vegas and Henderson passed laws that allow abusers convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence to own a gun.
Both cities voted to let domestic violence offenders keep their guns pending a jury trial. North Las Vegas has the proposed ordinance up for consideration.
“This is a horrible idea that will hurt victims,” domestic violence survivor Angela Williams said.
Delgado moved from Las Vegas to Houston after her abuser sex-trafficked her and severely beat her in 2017. He carried a gun she feared he would use on her.
“It’s intimidating when you know someone has an abusive personality,” Williams said. “You never know if you’re going to be in a situation when they get so angry they use it to hit you with the gun or shoot at you.
The changes are in response to a recent supreme court ruling that gives offenders the option of a jury trial. The court ruled that taking away someone’s guns is a serious penalty that a jury should decide.
Officials in Las Vegas said the city files between 4,500 to 5,000 domestic violence cases per year and would not have the resources to offer a jury trial in those domestic violence cases.
Henderson officials said the city filed a little over 1,000 domestic violence asses last year, but cannot handle jury trials. North Las Vegas filed nearly 1,000 domestic violence cases since Sept. 2018.
“We don’t disagree with the supreme court ruling. It’s grounded in fact but it’s figuring out how to implement it quickly so that victims aren’t left in dangerous situations,” Safe Nest CEO Liz Ortenburger said.
Ortenburger said the backlog that would come from the potential onslaught of jury trials would create a dangerous space for victims and even discourage them from coming forward.
