LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — The American Red Cross is helping residents displaced from an apartment fire in the west valley.
On Wednesday, July7, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a 2-alarm fire at the Accent on Rainbow apartment complex. Officials said 8 out of the 16 units received fire or water damage prompting firefighters to close the building.
Bertha Reynolds lived in a second story unit with her husband and son. She went to bed early and said a neighbor alerted her to the fire, she said she and her husband had less than five minutes to get their belongings and leave.
“At one point it looked like the stuff was going to just cave in you know just really bad. It took everything, everything that we have except I got my mom’s ashes,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds and her neighbors were able to evacuate safely. Her 2-year-old cat named Drano jumped out of her arms as she ran out. She thought she lost him.
“Just out of no where this firefighter- I didn’t even get his name. He just came walking out of the house with a kennel and my cat was in there,” Reynolds said.
She said neighbors helped get her clothes since she was in her pajamas and representatives from the Red Cross jumped in to help.
“First of all they made sure we were ok, gave us water, a little kit with water and stuff in it and they just immediately went into action. I’ll say as many of us that was effected by this it didn’t take them no time to really you know get the help,” Reynolds said.
She said one of the Red Cross members helped set her up with PayPal for financial assistance that helped her buy toiletries this morning.
Cynthia De La Torre, Regional Communications Director for the American Red Cross said at this time they’re assisting ten people and one child. They‘re expecting more since not everyone was home.
De La Torre said out of the 62,000 disasters the Red Cross responds to, the vast majority are house fires.
“Here in Southern Nevada, it’s every 18 hours we respond to a home fire. So we are constantly on the move,” De La Torre said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.